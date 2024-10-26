Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 406,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ESGV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,963 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46.
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
