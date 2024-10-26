Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

