Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $81.71. 6,750,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,544. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

