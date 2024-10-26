Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $328.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average is $305.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $331.60. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

