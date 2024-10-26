Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

