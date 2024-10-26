Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.54. 1,472,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,850. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

