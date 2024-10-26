Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,565. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.59. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

