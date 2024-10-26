Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

