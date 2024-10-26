Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 34.4% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $89,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $63,399,000. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.73. 1,119,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

