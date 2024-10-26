Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,395. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.