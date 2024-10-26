Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 91.3% in October

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 812,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $50,113.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

