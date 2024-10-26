Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Veralto Stock Down 1.6 %

VLTO stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

