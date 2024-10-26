Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

