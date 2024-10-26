Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Versus Systems Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 8,703.52% and a negative return on equity of 255.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.