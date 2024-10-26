Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $477.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.90 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

