Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.

VRT stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

