Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.