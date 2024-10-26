Virtuals Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78.34 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $411.30 million and approximately $78.34 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 239% against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.40178289 USD and is up 34.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $65,943,946.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

