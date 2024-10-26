Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NFJ opened at $12.72 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

