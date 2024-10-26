Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vista Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

