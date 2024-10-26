Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $92.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

