VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 60,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,506,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.97.

VNET Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.30.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VNET Group by 785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

