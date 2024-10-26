Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.