VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VS MEDIA Trading Down 14.8 %
Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. VS MEDIA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.66.
