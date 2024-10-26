VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VS MEDIA Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. VS MEDIA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

