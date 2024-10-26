Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 1.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.47. 4,359,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,247,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

