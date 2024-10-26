Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
