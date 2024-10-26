Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Short Interest Update

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

