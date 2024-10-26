Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $32.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $707,898.63 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00038040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,317,004 coins and its circulating supply is 198,317,015 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.