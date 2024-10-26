Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 780,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 17.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

