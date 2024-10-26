Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $475.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average is $473.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 12-month low of $340.52 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

