Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $242,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.83 and its 200 day moving average is $268.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

