Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $527.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 5.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $527,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 716,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,434. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

