Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 31,227 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $405,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.33 and a 200 day moving average of $500.59. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

