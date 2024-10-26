Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 666,925 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 41.92% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF worth $118,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NBCM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

