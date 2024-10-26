Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0527 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 155,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,546. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

