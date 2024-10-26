Wells Fargo & Company Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $152.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE:RJF opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $148.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

