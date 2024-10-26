Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 61,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 369,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

