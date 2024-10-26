West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87), Yahoo Finance reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.69%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
