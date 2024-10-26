Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. 81,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

