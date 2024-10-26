Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

