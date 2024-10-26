Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.
Westmount Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westmount Energy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.