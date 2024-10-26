Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 18,598 shares.The stock last traded at $177.50 and had previously closed at $188.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,288.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,288.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $716,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 942,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,077,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692 over the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.