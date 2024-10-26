Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO David L. Stoehr Sells 1,607 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $113.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

