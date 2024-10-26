WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

