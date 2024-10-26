WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Get WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.