WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.