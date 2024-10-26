WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE) Declares Dividend of $2.53

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.53 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GDE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.
WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
