WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE) Declares Dividend of $2.53

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.53 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide leveraged exposure, in approximately equal proportion, to US-listed gold futures and US large-cap equities. GDE was launched on Mar 17, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

