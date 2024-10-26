Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,226 ($15.92) and last traded at GBX 1,231.36 ($15.99). 204,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 72,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232 ($16.00).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,298.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,395.86. The stock has a market cap of £23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,378.38%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

