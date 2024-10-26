World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $108.98 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $108.98 million and $6.50 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00037803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

