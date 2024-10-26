Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,798. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,343 shares of company stock worth $9,045,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

