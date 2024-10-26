Xai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.44 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $126.26 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19296685 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $29,567,162.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

