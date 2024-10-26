XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 55.4% in October

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE XFLT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 749,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,686. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

